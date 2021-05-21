$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 667.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 775,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

