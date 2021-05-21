$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.42. 56,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

