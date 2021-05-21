100 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $513.21 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.