100 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $513.21 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Article: Blockchain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.