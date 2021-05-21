10,269 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.