$15.51 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $17.07 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

CURI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 648,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.