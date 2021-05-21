$17.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $84.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,693. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.