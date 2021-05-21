$183.89 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $183.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.20 million and the lowest is $180.87 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $760.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.61. 482,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.