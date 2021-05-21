$19.29 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $19.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.72 billion and the highest is $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $79.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.54 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.27 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

