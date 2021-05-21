1irstcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $20.59 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and approximately $46,697.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00089542 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

