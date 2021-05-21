-$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.40) and the lowest is ($3.82). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($10.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.72) to ($9.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.11) to ($5.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of BHVN traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

