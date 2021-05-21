$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $205.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.36 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $789.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

VREX traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.