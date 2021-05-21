2,100 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Copart by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 54.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 199,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 69,845 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

