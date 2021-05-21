2,100 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Copart by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 54.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 199,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 69,845 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96.
In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.