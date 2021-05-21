21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $24.87

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $23.13. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 4,667 shares.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

