$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report sales of $251.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.90 million and the highest is $254.74 million. Gentherm posted sales of $136.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

