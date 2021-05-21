$271.43 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce $271.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333 over the last three months. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

