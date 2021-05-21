28,467 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

