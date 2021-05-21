$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $33.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $33.34 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 85,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,363. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

