$38.46 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $38.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $36.51 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $167.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,308. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

