3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,420 at Credit Suisse Group

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,236.50 ($16.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 769.80 ($10.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Insiders purchased a total of 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035 in the last ninety days.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.