3i Group’s (TGOPY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

