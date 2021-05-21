4,301 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

