4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of FDMT opened at $27.46 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,326,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

