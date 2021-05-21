4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 1,038,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,266,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26.

4Front Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFNTF)

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

