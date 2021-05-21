4NEW Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,029.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. 4NEW has a market cap of $38,913.88 and approximately $2,029.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01031635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.83 or 0.09288804 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

