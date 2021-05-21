4NEW (KWATT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,029.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 68.1% lower against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $38,913.88 and approximately $2,029.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01031635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.83 or 0.09288804 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

