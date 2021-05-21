5,333 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

