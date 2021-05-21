536 Shares in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6,632.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTL opened at $97.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $100.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00.

