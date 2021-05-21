614 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $52.65 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

