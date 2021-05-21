$66.43 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $66.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.88 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in nLIGHT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

