6,774 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,236,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $598.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $425.43 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

