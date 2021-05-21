880 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

