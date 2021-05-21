Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABEO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

