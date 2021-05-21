ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold.

AAVMY opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit