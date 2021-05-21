ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold.

AAVMY opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

