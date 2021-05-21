Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $4,661,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,488,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

