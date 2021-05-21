Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

ABST opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $697.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

ABST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.