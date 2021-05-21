Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,638,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

