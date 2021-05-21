Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $52,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $501.67 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

