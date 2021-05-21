Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $73,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,074,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212,985 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 44,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

