Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

BYND opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

