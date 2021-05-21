Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

