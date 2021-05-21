Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $20,862,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

