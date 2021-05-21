Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $20,862,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit