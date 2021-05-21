Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.63. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
