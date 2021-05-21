Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.63. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

