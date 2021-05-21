Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 9,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,156,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,416.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

