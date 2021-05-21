Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits Sells 6,208 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 20th, Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $464.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215,166 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

