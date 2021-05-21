Adriel G. Lares Sells 6,030 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FSLY opened at $43.78 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.