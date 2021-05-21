Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $112.22. 4,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

