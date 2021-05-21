Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

