Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

