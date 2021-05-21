Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $50.45

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $55.49. Affirm shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 12,791 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

