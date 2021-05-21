AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.51 on Friday. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

